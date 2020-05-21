Sections
Coronavirus themed robots deployed in Chennai to sanitise containment zones

These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Chennai

These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme. (ANI)

Coronavirus themed robots were deployed in a containment zone in Chennai on Wednesday to sanitise the area.

Gowtham, the designer of the robots said, “It can store around 30 litres of disinfectant. This is a prototype, we are building better ones.”

These robots were carried by a three-wheeler auto which was also based on corona theme.



A total of 1,06,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.



12,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu while 84 deaths have been reported in the state due to the disease so far.

