‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful

The post details that the blue colour indicates that the stars are hot. In fact, some of them are hotter than our sun.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 08:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the ‘cosmic cascade’. (Instagram/@nasagoddard)

The space outside our Blue Planet has always been an object of fascination for many. Thanks to the technological advancements, we now know a little about the vast outer space. Also, the social media profiles maintained by various space agencies give us a chance to catch glimpses of those worlds. The latest post in the profile @nasagoddard is that of a ‘cosmic cascade’. And to say that it’s mesmerising is an understatement.

“Hubble caught a cosmic cascade,” says the caption. In a few lines, the post describes that the image shows the galaxy UGCA 193 in the constellation of Sextans. “Looking rather like a waterfall, UGCA 193 appears to host many young stars, especially in the lower portion of this view, creating a striking blue haze and the sense that the stars are falling from ‘above’,” it further explains.

Since being on November 6, the post has received 11,200 likes. It has also received tons of comments from amazed netizens.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is insanely good,” expressed another. “Amazing,” said a third.

What do you think of the image?

