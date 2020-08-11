Sections
Cotton candy covered pickle divides netizens who cannot decide if they love it or hate it

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows De’arra Taylor holding the cotton candy covered pickle. (Twitter/@dearra)

From Oreo ice cream filled Samosa to chocolate Maggi, when it comes to strange food combos, it seems like netizens just cannot get enough. Cotton candy covered pickle seems to be the new odd food item that has left Twitter users torn. However, unlike its predecessors, this is a packaged treat.

These two images were posted from YouTuber De’arra Taylor’s official Twitter account on August 8. The pictures have been shared with a caption reading, “Cotton candy pickle really slap,” along with a drooling face emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

The photographs show Taylor holding the cotton candy covered pickle. The first snapshot shows the food straight out of the packaging. In this image, only the cotton candy coating is visible.

The second image shows the treat after it has been bitten into. Here, one can see the pickle wrapped inside the cotton candy.



Check out the images which may make you wonder what this food item tastes like:

To say that netizens were intrigued by this food item would be an understatement. The tweet has accumulated over 26,000 likes along with more than 17,500 retweets and comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Let’s calm down”. Another individual asked, “Girl, what?”.

“What is this combo?” inquired a Twitter user on the thread. Somebody else simply declared, “No”.

However, some Twitter users were curious. A person stated, “I need to try this”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the cotton candy covered pickle?

