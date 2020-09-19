Sections
Couple moves into new home, their dogs show appreciation for it in the sweetest manner. Watch

This video was shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 13:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows two dogs running around indoors. (Reddit/@Wireylegume)

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day, then look no further. This video of two dogs zooming around in their new home has everything one requires to bring a big smile to their faces, from some fluffy looking pooches to excited running and playing around. Watching this clip may not only make you grin but may also fill your heart up with utmost joy.

This almost 40-second-long recording was posted to Reddit on September 17. “My husband and I just bought our first home! Safe to say the puppers love their new home. New Home Zoomies!” says the caption shared alongside the post.

The video opens to show the two dogs running around on a carpeted floor. The cute canines run through the rooms, which are yet to be filled with furniture, with pure excitement.

Check out the recording which has already accumulated over 13,600 upvotes and more than 200 comments on the subreddit ‘zoomies’:



My husband and I just bought our first home!!! Safe to say the puppers love their new home. New Home Zoomies!!!!! from r/Zoomies

Here is what Redditors had to say about the lovely share. One person said, “Zoomies approval! Now you know the path of the Zoomies, you may place your furniture”. Another individual wrote, “This is adorable. Congrats”.

“You’re gonna have a serious wear pattern on that track! Happy happy doggies! Congratulations to you all!” read one comment under the post. Well, what cost is a little wear pattern in return for such exquisite zoomies?

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling too?

