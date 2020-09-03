Couple’s wedding anniversary pictures will make you want to hug your partner

Sections
Photographer Katy Autry, who captured the adorable and sweet pictures of the couple, took to Instagram to share them

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 17:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the beautiful couple. (Instagram/@katieautryphotography)

She, dressed in a snow-white gown and, he in a tuxedo complete with a bowtie – this is an image which many choose while having their wedding photoshoot. Still, the shoot of a couple, named Marvin and Lucille, portraying something similar is special. They celebrated their anniversary with this photoshoot while wearing the attire they donned on their wedding day, 60 years ago.

Photographer Katy Autry, who captured the adorable and sweet pictures of the couple, took to Instagram to share them and now they’re winning people over.

“Love! These two are such a wonderful example of love!” she wrote in the caption. What is even more amazing is that years ago Lucille made her own dress.

Autry also wrote that the duo shared the “secret to a lasting marriage” and it’s something which can help others too. Read the post here to know how these two true lovers passed the test of time.



Since being shared a few days ago on August 25, the post has gathered tons of reactions from people. They can’t stop commenting 8about* how adorable the duo looks together. A few wrote that the love between the couple made them wish they had the same in their life.

“Wow, how beautiful and emotional!” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg this is SO cute!” expressed another. “So much love,” commented a third. “I want this,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the images?

