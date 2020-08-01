Covid Curry and Mask Naan on Jodhpur restaurant’s menu. Would you like to try it?

Sections
The food items have captured the attention of netizens.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan. (Twitter/@Vedic_jodhpur)

Over the past few months, we’ve seen several food outlets come up with hat-ke, creative and sometimes strange dishes in keeping with the ongoing pandemic. From Corona Sandesh and Immunity Sandesh in Kolkata eateries to Mask Paraottas served in a chain of restaurants in Madurai, such food items quickly capture the attention of netizens who take to social media to share their thoughts on them. Now a Jodhpur restaurant is offering a food combo on the same lines.

Vedic Multi cuisine restaurant in Jodhpur is offering guests Covid Curry and Mask Naan. The restaurant shared a post on their Twitter handle to show this special dish that people can order. In their tweet, the restaurant mentioned that “the motto behind this dish is to bring awareness about Corona”.

The tweet is complete with pictures of the dish.



People are also taking to Twitter share their thoughts on this offering.



 So what do you think about this food combo served at the restaurant? Would be interested in giving it a try?

