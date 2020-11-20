Covid-related German PSA lauds ‘couch potatoes’. Video prompts mixed reactions

Authorities, across the globe, every now and then, share various PSAs to remind people to follow protocols amid the ongoing pandemic. German government has joined in by sharing a series of videos under their latest campaign titled Zusammen gegen Corona or Together against Corona.

One such clip, along with English subtitles, prompted mixed reactions among people after Twitter user Rachel Clarke retweeted it.

The video shows a documentary-style interview of an elderly man that takes place in 2060. Take a look:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 2.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While the ad made some laugh, others were not so happy.

While replying to her own post, Clarke also retweeted another video from the campaign.

What do you think of the videos?