Cow wanders into police station in Australia. Watch ‘amoosing’ video

In an incident which is absolutely “ammosing”, a cow wandered into a police station in Australia. But fear not, the bovine was not apprehended for “disudderly” conduct.

Shared on Queensland Police’s official Facebook page, a video shows the animal’s adventurous venture. The caption on the video informs that the cow walked right inside Doomadgee Police Station. Was it inspecting something or trying to learn how the police work? Who knows! The video caption, however, attempts at understanding the bovine’s perspective. It reads that the cow may have been there to pay a fine or thought it was the local council’s office. Whatever the reason may be, the cow’s antics certainly gave a video which is now making many chuckle. The video ends with the cow walking out of the police station.

“We’re still at a loss as to cow this bold bovine made its way into the Doomadgee Police Station, but we’re glad it mooved on without herding anyone,” the authorities wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the clip, and it may leave you laughing out loud.

With close to four lakh views, the video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Cow was gate crashing,” joked a Facebook user. “Love your ‘punny’ take on life’s more bizarre moments.” wrote another. “She was CHUCKing a tantrum ‘cause someone T-BONED her up the road. She’s got a real BEEF with them,’ punnily wrote a third. “I herd she was there to report a beef with her neighbour,” pun-tastically wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?