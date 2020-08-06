Sections
Coyote with glass jar stuck on its head rescued, video shows how

The video details how the official carefully, and tenderly, freed the animal’s head from the jar.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:07 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the official helping the coyote. (Twitter/Conservation Officer Service)

In today’s edition of animal rescue story, here’s a tale of how conservation officers helped a coyote that had a glass jar stuck on its head. Chances are that the heartening story will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on Conservation Officer Service’s official Facebook and Twitter profiles, a video details the rescue and shows how the personnel carefully – and tenderly – freed the animal’s head from the jar. The Facebook post explains that the animal was tranquilised before one of the officers removed the glass jar. They also poured water all over the body of the animal to keep it cool.

The officers even stayed beside the animal till it recovered and regained mobility. The post ends with an advisory note that reads, “The #BCCOS would like to remind the public to wash out jars before placing them out for collection day.”

Take a look at the rescue video:



People on both the social media platforms showcased similar reactions to the video. While some sympathised with the animal, other lauded the officers for their actions.

“Thank you for all your hard work. I understand that sometimes you guys have to make hard decisions and people don’t give you the credit that you deserve. Thank you again,” wrote a Facebook user. “Omg poor thing thank god you found it,” expressed another. “Good job, thank you!” praised a third.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of the video?

