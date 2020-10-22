‘Cricket and…,’ Twitter India asks for three-word love stories. People reply and how!

If you have been around the Internet for long, you may have seen posts which ask people to create a love story using minimum words. Twitter India has now joined the trend with their latest tweet and it has prompted people to share some rather interesting replies.

“Turn this into a three-word love story: Cricket and …” Twitter India tweeted. They shared the post three hours ago and it has gathered almost 200 likes. The answers that people shared perfectly capture the love they have for the game. While some chose to give rather emotional replies, others walked down the path of hilarity.

Here’s what Twitter India posted:

There were many people who took up this opportunity to share their love for MS Dhoni. He retired from international cricket this year. However, he’s currently playing as the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League in UAE. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Cricket and Dhoni.” To which, another individual replied, “Yes, cricket and Mahi.”

This Twitter user quite aptly captured a love story with cricket which many may agree too:

Then there is this individual who wrote, “Cricket and Fans.” Truth be told, what’s the fun of the game without the fans.

Here’s how others reacted:

What would you share?