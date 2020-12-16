Customer leaves $5,000 tip for waitress, restaurant shares ‘thank you’ post

With the festive season upon us, many are feeling jolly and generous. This notion stands particularly true for a customer of an Italian restaurant Anthony’s At Paxon in Pennsylvania, US. This individual left a $5,000 tip on a just over $205 bill. A picture of the receipt, after being shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page, has caught the attention of many. It may leave you in awe too.

Shared on December 12, the post comprises a picture with some text. It reads, “We have no words other than thank you! Unbelievable support for our staff here! Thank you. Thank you. Thank you”. The post carries on in a similar way as the restaurant further states, “Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays! We love and appreciate you all! We have the best community around”.

Check out the post which has accumulated over 1,100 reactions and almost 200 comments from Facebook users:

If that post left you smiling, know that you’re not alone. Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “What an incredible, amazing gift! Given the tough times those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing! So wonderful to see good people in the world”. “Wow! That is amazing! There are nice people in this world!” read one comment under the share.

Gianna DiAngelo, the server who received the tip, is a freshman studying nursing and says that the money will help with university expenses, reports 6abc news.

