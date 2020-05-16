Sections
Cute kitten and adorable doggo play with a string, video breaks the ‘aww’ meter

In the video, the doggo wiggles a string in front of the tiny feline who captures it under its paws.

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:16 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat and the dog. (Reddit/pigsinabask3t)

Possibly the biggest advantage of having a pet sibling is that they can entertain each other even when their human parent can’t. This delightful cat and dog duo who are playing with a string to pass time are an example of that particular privilege.

This almost 15-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 16. The video has been descriptively captioned, “My dog loves finding strings for the kitten to play with. He’s the sweetest boy”.

The recording starts with the camera focused on the pet pair. The doggo wiggles a string in front of the tiny feline, who captures it under its paws. The canine, then, tries to pull the string away. It is successful in doing so after a few tugs. The kitty, however, doesn’t give up and tries to catch the thread again. The video ends with the two animals gazing into each other’s eyes, ready for a fun rematch.

Since its original posting, the clip has received over 64,200 upvotes and nearly 600 comments.



My dog loves finding strings for the kitten to play with. He’s the sweetest boy! from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the cute four-legged pair. One person said, “You pet has a pet now”. While another wrote, “That is adorable”.

“I’ve never seen a dog play with a kitten like that...it’s so cute and sweet,” read one comment. While another Reddit user proclaimed, “Sweet big brother”.

Many also exchanged stories about their pets’ similar hang-out sessions. One individual cutely informed on the post, “My dogs do the same exact thing! Sometimes my younger one will play with it like she’s a cat lol”. We hope these people also start recording and posting wholesome videos of their pets playing! After all, who wouldn’t wish to see such uplifting content?

What are your thoughts on this cute cat-dog duo?

Also Read | We cannot decide who is a greater genius: husky one or husky two. Can you?

