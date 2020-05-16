Cute little ‘teacher’ teaching a class full of teddy student may remind you of your childhood

Sections
The image of the little girl has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:10 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the tiny tot ‘teaching’ her ‘students.’ (Twitter/@TheSkandar)

A picture of a cute little girl teaching her stuffed toys will surely open the box of memories for many and send them down on a trip to memory lane. Though simple, it’s probably one pretend play which most of us have done as kids.

The image shows a little girl sitting in a chair, holding a pen and paper with a desk kept in front of her. A little apart from her are the students aka the soft toys sitting on the floor with a sheet of paper in front of each.

Shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “This little girl from #Kashmir created a classroom like environment to avoid missing her school in this time of Lockdown,” this image has tugged at the heartstrings of many. There’s a chance that it’ll melt your heart too.



From “wow” to “cute”, people shared all sorts of reactions to this heartwarming image. A few were also reminded of their childhood days.



“Bless her, how sweet!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful, no words,” expressed another.

“This is a game every child plays, I played it too. It’s called teacher teacher, sometimes with friends, in their absence with dolls,” shared another user of the micro-blogging site. To which, another Twitter user responded with, “How children imitate world around them! Is it instinctual? That is a thing to wonder.”

What do you think of the sweet image?

