Cute or creepy? Watch the video of this tiny spider to decide for yourself

Cute or creepy? Watch the video of this tiny spider to decide for yourself

This ‘spiderbro’ is named Penelope.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:56 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a spider named Penelope. (Reddit/@Aeslash)

There is no dearth of videos on the Internet that can make one cringe and go ‘eww’. Similarly, there is no shortage of recordings on the web that can make one say ‘aww’. However, it is seldom that one comes across a clip that confuses them regarding their reaction. Should they feel creeped out or appreciate the adorableness captured in the video? This recording of a spider named Penelope illustrates that notion quite aptly. Watch it to decide whether this eight legged arthropod is giving you the heebie-jeebies or filling you up with an insatiable want to pet it.

Posted on Reddit on September 20, this clip is just a little over 20 seconds long. “Penelope my spiderbro wants upsies,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The video shows Penelope, the spider, chilling on a human finger. The person waves another finger in front of the animal, who tries to reach it using a few of its many legs. After a couple of tries, the spider hops onto the other finger and starts climbing upwards.

Check out the recording to see if you’d support this journey or brush little Penelope off:



penelope my spiderbro wants upsies. from r/AnimalsBeingBros

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this clip has accumulated nearly 600 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “She’s really sweet,” referring to the spider.

Another individual wrote, “I never thought the day would come… but I’m finding spiders to be cute now”. “Aw man I can appreciate the love and affection you have for them, but I could never let a spider crawl around on me lol I have goosebumps just from watching this,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you let Penelope climb over you or not?

