Home / It's Viral / Cuteness alert: You won’t believe who is hiding under the covers

Cuteness alert: You won’t believe who is hiding under the covers

We’ll give you a hint: It has four paws, a few whiskers and a whole lot of ‘cattitude’.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:25 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a ‘sheet monster’. (Reddit/@NoOneUnsullied)

Picture this: You walk into a room only to notice a bump protruding from your freshly-made bed. Strange. You approach it carefully to inspect the reason for this protrusion-cum-intrusion. You lift the covers only to find... Never mind, why have us tell you who is the little monster inside the bed when we can show you? Check out the recording to find the answer to this puzzle for yourself. But beware, the high cuteness quotient of this clip may leave you swooning.

Posted on Reddit on October 12, this recording is almost 10 seconds long. “Laundry day: her favorite day of the week,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to the shot of a freshly made bed which has, you guessed it, a bump protruding out from its middle. The camera person approaches the bulge and lifts the sheet to find a cat cosied up under it.

Check out the kitty’s happy expression below:



Laundry day: her favorite day of the week. from r/aww

It looks like somebody loves a freshly made bed.

If that video left you gushing, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, this post has garnered over 22,700 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, “Her happy little expression is the thing that makes it for me”.

Another individual wrote, “It is the monster under the sheet! My cat loves this game, too”. “Sheet monster...they are the cutest,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this sheet monster?

