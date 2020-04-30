Cyclewale dulhaniya le jayenge: Man covers 100km to tie the knot

Sections
The incident took place in the Pauthiya village in Hamirpur district where the groom Kalku Prajapati resides. He travelled to the Puniya village in Mahoba district where his bride-to-be Rinki lived.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:40 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Hamirpur Uttar Pradesh

The groom Kalku Prajapati cycled 100kms. (IANS)

A groom pedalled 100 kilometers on a bicycle from Hamirpur to Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh to get married. And, he brought back his bride on the bicycle too.

He started the journey on April 27 and reached his destination the same evening.

“There were no ‘baraatis’ because the police did not allow anyone else to accompany me. My friends advised me not to postpone the wedding and to go alone for the marriage,” said Kalku.



The two were married at the Baba Dhyanidas Ashram on April 28 and Kalku and his wife Rinki returned to their village on Wednesday on the bicycle.

“I wanted a memorable wedding but never imagined that it would take place in such circumstances,” said Kalku.

He said that he was physically exhausted but was also happy at getting married and bringing home his bride.

