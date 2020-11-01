Sections
Cyclist shares picture of his veiny ‘Hulk-like’ legs after a race in Spain

Cycling star Jose Joaquin Rojas shared the image on his personal Instagram profile.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jose Joaquin Rojas’ legs after a race. (Instagram/@josejoaquinrojas)

Cycling long hours while competing in a race is not a matter of joke. In fact, it takes a toll on a cyclists physic. An image shared on Instagram by cycling star Jose Joaquin Rojas gives a peek at the after effect of long hours of cycling. The picture, besides making you praise the cyclist’s determination and hard work, may also leave you speechless.

Rojas shared the image with a caption written in Spanish. Loosely translated, it explains that he took part in Tour of Spain. This multi-stage competition is called Vuelta a España and can be termed as the Spanish equivalent of Tour de France.

The image shows the cyclists veiny calves after a race. It almost resembles the look of the fictional superhero character Hulk from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since being shared, the picture has gathered more than 10,000 likes and tons of comments.

Another professional cyclist Andrey Amador commented on the post and shared a funny comment. His response, when translated from Spanish, reads, “Don’t attack us, ok!”. “Wow,” said another.

There were several who shared fire emojis to express their reactions.

