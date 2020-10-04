Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Dad dances outside hospital window to cheer son getting treatment inside. Watch

Dad dances outside hospital window to cheer son getting treatment inside. Watch

Due to the hospital’s strict restrictions the kid’s dad stays outside as his mom accompanies him inside for treatment every week. So, to cheer him up the father does this dance routine.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dad and his son. (Facebook/@Cook Children’s)

A heartening video showing a dad standing outside a hospital window and dancing to cheer up his son undergoing cancer treatment inside has now tugged at the heartstrings of people. Shared on Facebook by Cook Children’s Medical Center, where the kid goes for treatment, the video has now gone all kinds of viral.

“Aiden, 14, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the caption. It then explains that due to visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic only one parent or caregiver is allowed to accompany the patient. So, whenever Aiden comes in for treatment, his mother accompanies him. And to lift the kid’s spirits, his dad, named Chuck, stands outside the hospital window and dances.

“Here is a highlight reel of Chuck’s best moves!” the hospital wrote and concluded the post. The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. It also shows Aiden standing by the window and recreating his dad’s moves.

Aiden’s mom Lori shared that this routine between the dad and the son proves how important family is, reports CBS 11. “Family is everything, togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together as a whole family as a unit you find ways that you can,” she told CBS 11.



“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. Yup. It just cheers me up some times,” Aiden told CBS 11. As for Chuck this is what he shared, “Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit, and let him know he is not alone. We are with him.”

Take a look at the video which may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 6.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from the people. Many couldn’t stop praising the dad and there were a lot of people who wrote that they’re praying for Aiden’s speedy recovery.

“Just Wow! Great job dad! Love to Aiden, this shall pass and I pray for strength and peace for you the rest of your life,” wrote a Facebook user. “Now that’s love right there! Praying for you, Aiden!” expressed another. “Now that’s parenting at its finest,” said a third.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Oct 04, 2020 12:38 IST
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
Oct 04, 2020 13:22 IST
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Oct 04, 2020 14:00 IST

latest news

5 Tips for new fathers-to-be as they prepare for parenthood
Oct 04, 2020 14:02 IST
Bigg Boss 14 new promos tease big twist, Sidharth flirts with Jasmin. Watch
Oct 04, 2020 14:01 IST
Bihar poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi
Oct 04, 2020 14:00 IST
Indian scientists find method for early diagnosis of ulcer-causing bacteria
Oct 04, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.