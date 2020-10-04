Dad dances outside hospital window to cheer son getting treatment inside. Watch

A heartening video showing a dad standing outside a hospital window and dancing to cheer up his son undergoing cancer treatment inside has now tugged at the heartstrings of people. Shared on Facebook by Cook Children’s Medical Center, where the kid goes for treatment, the video has now gone all kinds of viral.

“Aiden, 14, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the caption. It then explains that due to visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic only one parent or caregiver is allowed to accompany the patient. So, whenever Aiden comes in for treatment, his mother accompanies him. And to lift the kid’s spirits, his dad, named Chuck, stands outside the hospital window and dances.

“Here is a highlight reel of Chuck’s best moves!” the hospital wrote and concluded the post. The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. It also shows Aiden standing by the window and recreating his dad’s moves.

Aiden’s mom Lori shared that this routine between the dad and the son proves how important family is, reports CBS 11. “Family is everything, togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together as a whole family as a unit you find ways that you can,” she told CBS 11.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. Yup. It just cheers me up some times,” Aiden told CBS 11. As for Chuck this is what he shared, “Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit, and let him know he is not alone. We are with him.”

Take a look at the video which may fill your heart with a warm feeling:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 6.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from the people. Many couldn’t stop praising the dad and there were a lot of people who wrote that they’re praying for Aiden’s speedy recovery.

“Just Wow! Great job dad! Love to Aiden, this shall pass and I pray for strength and peace for you the rest of your life,” wrote a Facebook user. “Now that’s love right there! Praying for you, Aiden!” expressed another. “Now that’s parenting at its finest,” said a third.