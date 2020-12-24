Dad-daughter duo dishes out dhamakedar dance on Ghungroo from War, Esha Gupta hearts Insta video

A dad-daughter duo from Washington has left people thoroughly entertained with their smashing performance on the song Ghungroo from the film War. Sung by Arijit Singh, it originally features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. With its energetic beats and cool dance movies by Roshan, the track often makes people want to groove along. Chances are you’ll feel the same way while watching this performance by dad Ricky Pond and his daughter.

“How’d we do,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 38,000 likes. One individual who gave it a heart is none other than actor Esha Gupta.

While commenting people didn’t hold back and expressed their appreciation for the video.

“Aye, Jhakkas!!!! (That’s the most bollywood compliment),” wrote an Instagram user. “You dance it better than I do for this song,” praised another. “You are awesome,” commented a third.

This is, however, not the only video where Pond showed his dancing prowess. Here’s another video where he shakes a leg to the popular Telugu track ButtaBomma with his youngest daughter .

In fact, his Instagram is filled with videos of Pond dancing to popular tracks from various film industries across the globe.

What do you think of the Pond’s dance moves and his videos?

