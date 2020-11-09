Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Dad dresses up kid and doggos to recreate Circle of Life song from Lion King. Watch

Dad dresses up kid and doggos to recreate Circle of Life song from Lion King. Watch

As the song Circle of Life plays in the background, Jeremy holds up Malia as Kono and Kenai, dressed in animal costumes, look at the little one.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Jeremy holding up Malia. (Instagram/@kono_in_orlando)

The Internet has many videos of people trying to recreate the famous scene of Simba’s introduction from Lion King. This Instagram video, however, takes the cake for being one of the cutest recreations featuring two doggos, a dad and his adorable baby daughter. Chances are you may find it hard to hold back your awws.

Shared from the personal profile of the doggos, Kono and Kenai, the video shows an open space. The dad Jeremy is seen dressed up like Rafiki and little Malia is seen wearing a lion costume. As the song Circle of Life plays in the background, Jeremy holds up Malia as Kono and Kenai, dressed in animal costumes, look at the little one. Malia’s smile may just melt your heart into a puddle.

Take a look at the clip:



The video has garnered over 1.6 million views since its original posting on October 24. Netizens poured their love for the adorable video in the form of heart and clapping hands emojis. Many also lauded the extremely cute costumes and setup for the clip.



“How cute is this. I’m watching this on loop,” gushed an Instagram user. “Happiest lion I’ve ever seen. Such a cute smile,” commented another. “My heart just melted,” wrote a third.

“This made my whole month,” said a fourth.

What do you think of this cute video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden presses ahead toward presidency as Donald Trump braces for fight
Nov 09, 2020 14:10 IST
NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Nov 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Nov 09, 2020 13:24 IST

latest news

Yash-Roohi critically review Karan Johar’s ‘The big thoughts of little Luv’
Nov 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Shatrughan speaks up for his friend Firoz Nadiadwala
Nov 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Governor Koshyari expresses concern over Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 14:04 IST
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Laxmii: The film is sensitive, beautiful
Nov 09, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.