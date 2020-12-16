Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Dad gets matching tattoo to match son’s birthmark to boost his confidence

Dad gets matching tattoo to match son’s birthmark to boost his confidence

Prue unveiled the surprise to his son, also named Derek, as he played in a hotel pool earlier this month.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 10:23 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Canada

Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt when he went swimming. (Facebook/@Juicy Quill Tattoos)

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his “self-conscious” son accept a birthmark on his torso.

Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt when he went swimming.

“I knew he was self-conscious and that made me want just to show him that he wasn’t the only one, like, we both have the same mark,” Prue said. The inking was much more intense than he anticipated, he said.



“It felt good to do it. It’s a long process to do it. I thought it was going to be a few hours. It was, like, 30.”



Prue unveiled the surprise to his son, also named Derek, as he played in a hotel pool earlier this month.

“He took off his shirt, and then there was a huge tattoo of my birthmark there,” the 8-year-old boy recalled, adding he felt happy - and a little confused.

The dad’s red-wine colored tattoo covers part of his chest and belly and extends under his left arm. The dad is much larger than the son; so the tattoo had to be larger, too, to be in proportion.

No matter where on the body, the inking hurts, said the artist, Tony Gibbert, owner of Juicy Quill Tattoo Studio in Stony Plain, Alberta.

“Pretty much everywhere he wants to get a tattoo is all, like, just pain,” Gibbert said, laughing. “None of it’s easy.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Nitish Kumar government approves free coronavirus vaccine for all in Bihar
by Anirban Guha Roy

latest news

‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Zealand’s Ferguson out for up to six weeks with stress fracture
by Reuters
Sensex, Nifty climb new peaks in opening trade
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Dad gets matching tattoo to match son’s birthmark to boost his confidence
by Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.