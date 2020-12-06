Dad orders inflatable Grinch for daughter, gets one that is 35-foot-tall. Puts it up for a good cause

With Christmas just a few days away, people in various parts of the world are adding different decorations to their houses while keeping in mind the aspect of safety required in the current scenario. Such an individual is 49-year-old Ray Liddell, who, reportedly, to impress his daughter, ordered an inflatable Grinch decoration for his house. What got delivered is, however, something he could not have imagined - an inflatable Grinch that is about 35-foot-tall. Taller than his house.

Liddell paid £500, close to Rs 50,000 in Indian money, for the item to make his seven-year-old daughter Jasmine happy, reports LadBible. He didn’t check the size properly and ended up with the huge item. However, this small shift in the situation couldn’t deter him from keeping his Christmas spirits high. So, he put it up in front of his house. Soon people started coming from all over the place to see the Grinch and even took pictures with it. He welcomed the crowd but also ensured that they maintain proper safety protocols.

This gave him an idea to do something positive with the opportunity. He asked the families visiting to make donations to Alice House Hospice. It turns out, Liddell’s father passed away from coronavirus, and this is the place that took care of him towards the very end.

“I had always wanted to do something for the hospice but never thought it would be something like this. I thought it would be something simple like a raffle. I wanted this to be ambitious but I was staggered at how much and how quickly these strangers were donating. It really has snowballed. It has been good in some many ways. My kids love the decoration and also it is providing a great way to raise money for this great charity,” he told LadBible.

The hospice also shared images of the decoration.

