Dad photoshops pics to turn his son into Spider-Man. ‘He’s the real one,’ argues Twitter

“Liar! No photoshop here, he’s obviously the real Spider Man,” wrote a Twitter user on the post.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:04 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little Spider-Man. (Twitter/@SuperSartre)

Someone give this man the ‘best dad of the year’ award because he certainly deserves it. In a tale which is absolutely heartwarming, a father decided to fulfill his son’s dream of being a Spider-Man. How? With help of imagination and a little touch of photoshop. A tweet, which is now making people say aww, details the story of how this man turned his son into the popular superhero.

Little Eli regularly used to tell his dad Jeremy about his wish to be a web-slinging hero, reports LadBible. So when the little one got his Spider-Man costume, his dad came up with this ingenuous idea of making that dream come true. He held up Eli, in his costume, in various positions – against the wall or roof. Then, quite creatively, Jeremy edited himself out of the images. And, the result? Take a look yourself:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gone all kinds of viral on social media. Besides gathering over 7.1 lakh likes, it has also accumulated close to 1.2 lakh retweets.

“He could not get over how much it looked like he was really Spider-Man and immediately had me send it to all family members, friends, and teachers. He literally hasn’t taken off the costume since the pics,” Jeremy told LadBible.



While the tweet gave some the idea to do the same with their kids, it left others thoroughly impressed. There were many who argued that Jeremy is “lying” because little Eli is indeed the real-life Spider-Man.

“Liar. No photoshop here, he’s obviously the real Spider Man,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Jeremy replied with:

Expressing the same thought, here’s what another person wrote, “Sounds awfully a lot like a cover story to hide the fact you have Spider-Man in your house.” This Twitter user expressed the same notion using different words and tweeted, “this is just spider-man, stop trying to trick us.”

Inspired by the idea, here’s what another Twitter user shared:

To which the original poster replied with this:

“See. I didn’t read the caption and assumed you were raising Spider-Man, wrote another Twitter user. We can’t argue.

Do you think little Eli is real-life Spider-Man too?

