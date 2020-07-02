Dad’s attempt to teach son golf doesn’t go as planned. Sumeet Vyas shares hilarious video

A dad’s attempt at introducing his son to golf didn’t quite turn out the way he may have expected. A video of the unexpected lesson has made its way on social media and is leaving people laughing out loud. Among them is none other than actor and new dad Sumeet Vyas who shared it on his Instagram page.

“Future looks tougher than present...” he wrote as his caption for the video.

The clip shows a dad teaching his son the right stance and how to hit the ball. The little boy does as he’s told and prepares to strike the ball while dad moves away. He misses, twice. In the third attempt, he uses his hand to strike the ball, but misses yet again. What he does after this is even more hilarious. We’ll just let you watch the video to see what happens.

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 93,000 views and more than 16,000 likes - and counting. Several people have shared their reactions to this surprising golf lesson.

“Played football, cricket and golf...” wrote an individual. “He did manage to play football and handball,” commented another. And hey, the kid should be praised for trying his best. “So relatable,” shared a third. “The attitude of this kid reminds me of yours... ghee agar sidhi ungli se na nikle, ungli tehri kar do,” shared a fourth tagging their friend. That muhavra, however, goes perfectly with this go-getter kid’s attitude.

What do you think about this golf lesson?

