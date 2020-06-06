Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant is viral for the best reason

Waiting 45 minutes for an order at a restaurant would frustrate anyone and earn the establishment a terrible rating. When the restaurant is run by a toddler who’s all kinds of adorable, the wait is totally worth it. That’s probably why this restaurant review is going viral.

A dad has posted the sweetest and most hilarious review of a pretend-restaurant run by his 18-month-old daughter, Ava. Now you may think this daddy dearest would be biased towards this place considering it’s run by his baby girl, but no. Chris Kyle was quite objective in his review.

He mentions how the place is called Ava’s Kitchen. It’s nice and clean but has a couple of points to make about the owner.

“First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s,” he says in the post.

He then mentions having to wait 45 minutes for his order even though he was the only customer. But hey, Ava has a lot on her plate. “She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol,” he adds. In the end he decides to give the restaurant another chance with a little message.

Posted on May 21, the post has collected over 47,000 views and tons of comments. The little cutie now has her own Instagram page called @myavachristine.

“I hope you gave 5 stars for the cuteness factor,” posts an Instagram user. “Wow this is precious,” says another. “That apron… hope you tipped,” wonders a third. “When chefs are that cute, you got to go back regardless of any issues,” says a fourth.

“Seems like a good enough reason to take a 20 min break!” comments Paw Patrol who probably couldn’t help but post a comment.

The review is such a hit, people are interested in visiting and ordering up some food. “How do I place an order,” writes an individual. “Ask Ava is she taking orders,” comments another.

You may have to wait a while before placing those delivery orders as Ava is really busy. “Just pulled back up to @myavachristine Kitchen after she went viral this past weekend and whewww, she got a line down the block y’all!”

Well, that’s just what happens when the restaurant and its staff is that good. What do you think of this review and little Ava’s restaurant?

