Dad’s words to daughter on how to get back up after a fall are a lesson for all. Will Smith shares video

Will Smith shared this video on his Instagram account with a caption reading, “Watch till the end”.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Roland Pollard and his daughter Jayden Pollard. (Instagram/@rolandp90x)

It is no lie that most parents do a lot for their children. From bringing them into this world to gearing them up for greatness, it all seems to be part and parcel of parenthood. This dad is no exception to that rule. His motivational conversation with his daughter and their subsequent actions may hit you right in the feels.

The video was posted from audio engineer Roland Pollard’s official Instagram account on August 6. “How to bounce back after a fall-We don’t hit every stunt we throw, but we always end on a good note!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

Hollywood actor Will Smith also shared the video and wrote, “watch till the end.”

The recording shows Pollard and his daughter Jayden standing outdoors. The duo is practising some gymnastic stunts. The routine goes a little wrong when Jayden falls, off-balance. However, Pollard catches her before she hits the ground.



Pollard, then, picks up teary-eyed Jayden in his arms and has a heart-to-heart with her. He assures her that he wouldn’t let her fall, but she has to help him by staying coordinated. After getting straightforward instructions and a pep talk, Jayden gets ready to try the stunt again.

Not only does the pair try the stunt, they also successfully ace it. Check out this example of fantastic parenting and amazing gymnastic skills here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this clip has received a lot of love. The video currently has over 1 million views and many supportive comments.

To say that Instagram users were impressed with the pair would be an understatement. Here is what they said. One person wrote, “Adorably challenging”.

“Phenomenal,” read another comment under the post and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on the video of this father-daughter pair?

Also Read | Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact three years later

