Sections
Home / It's Viral / Dad surfs like a boss in his backyard pool while working from home. Watch

Dad surfs like a boss in his backyard pool while working from home. Watch

Netizens are saying that this father really ‘zoomed’ into that meeting.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:47 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The recording opens with the shot of a backyard with a pool. (Sanya Budhiraja)

As work from home continues for many professionals around the world, people are slowly getting used to the change in working culture. While earlier ‘water-cooler talk’ or ‘momo breaks’ were the norm, now individuals have invented new ways to keep themselves entertained during work breaks. This dad, in particular, has come up with an incredibly cool way to rest for a few moments before jumping back into his professional responsibilities, pun intended.

This clip, captioned “Like Father Like Son,” was posted on TikTok on May 23. A TikToker named Dylan Johnson has shared the video.

The recording opens with the shot of a backyard with a pool. Words spelling ‘working from home’ are seen written on the screen. Dylan’s dad soon runs into the frame and hops onto a surfboard stationed in the middle of the pool. He covers the rest of the distance of the waterbody on the board, after which he hops off on dry land. Unfazed by this cool stunt that he just pulled off, the man sits down at his makeshift workstation.

The trick in itself was very neat, but this man’s reaction to it added to the coolness quotient of the entire video.



@dylanjohnson245

Like Father Like Son ##dad ##learnontiktok ##surprise ##got2bhome ##favoritememories ##soapbop ##pool ##juicewrld ##rip ##igor ##eatemup ##homeroutine ##100 ##1

♬ ALL IN - ZaeHD & CEO

This video currently has over 2.6 million views. Additionally, the post has almost 3.5 lakh likes and over 2000 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person punnily said, “He zoomed into that meeting”. While another wrote, “There are so many flexes in this clip”.

“CEO of having the coolest dad,” read one comment referring to Dylan himself. This surfboard stunt surely is the most refreshing dad move we have ever seen.

What are your thoughts on this dad and his unique WFH habits?

Also Read | Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant is viral for the best reason

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bengaluru school organises ‘first’ drive-through graduation ceremony. See pics
Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Grateful, ITBP band plays for healthcare staff at Ludhiana civil hospital
Jun 06, 2020 20:42 IST
Telangana SSC Exam 2020 postponed in GHMC areas following HC order
Jun 06, 2020 20:43 IST
Immigration fraud: 11 more cases filed in Ambala district
Jun 06, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.