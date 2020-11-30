Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Dad uses security camera to show love to daughter who is away from home. Watch

Dad uses security camera to show love to daughter who is away from home. Watch

“Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday,” says the caption of the post.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a screenshot from the video. (Facebook/@Ring)

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet for all the right reasons. Shared on Facebook, a video shows how this father uses the security camera to send love to his daughter, who has moved away from home.

Ring, a security and smart home company, took to Facebook to share this wonderful video. The clip is so wholesome that it may leave you with a huge smile on your face and fuzzy feeling in your heart.

The clip is a compilation of shorter videos which show the dad looking at the security camera to say “Hello” to his daughter or to wish her a “Good day”.

“Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday,” Ring wrote while sharing the video.



“Ring device lets you access a live video feed from your camera at any time,” says a blog by the company. It adds that people with the software can view the feed from anywhere.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. The company also shared the video on Twitter and received similar reactions.

“I don’t know Hannah but she is so very blessed,” wrote a Facebook user. “Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!” shared a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rise in pollution, dip in mercury likely from first week of December: IMD
Nov 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Agencies crack down on Covid-19 home isolation violators
Nov 30, 2020 00:07 IST
‘Regretting...’: Cong MP Anand Sharma clarifies after seeming to praise PM
Nov 30, 2020 00:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh teen objects to uploading sister’s pic online, gets killed
Nov 29, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Has Ajit Pawar regained position in NCP a year after failed coup?
Nov 30, 2020 00:17 IST
Dad uses security camera to show love to daughter who is away from home
Nov 30, 2020 00:15 IST
Mumbai: Cracking down on peddlers will not stop drug supply, say experts
Nov 30, 2020 00:14 IST
Grand Alliance likely to contest Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar: Report
Nov 30, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.