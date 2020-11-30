Dad uses security camera to show love to daughter who is away from home. Watch

One doting dad is receiving tons of love on the Internet for all the right reasons. Shared on Facebook, a video shows how this father uses the security camera to send love to his daughter, who has moved away from home.

Ring, a security and smart home company, took to Facebook to share this wonderful video. The clip is so wholesome that it may leave you with a huge smile on your face and fuzzy feeling in your heart.

The clip is a compilation of shorter videos which show the dad looking at the security camera to say “Hello” to his daughter or to wish her a “Good day”.

“Hannah may have moved away from home, but that didn’t stop her dad from showing his love everyday,” Ring wrote while sharing the video.

“Ring device lets you access a live video feed from your camera at any time,” says a blog by the company. It adds that people with the software can view the feed from anywhere.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 12,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of comments from people. The company also shared the video on Twitter and received similar reactions.

“I don’t know Hannah but she is so very blessed,” wrote a Facebook user. “Love this Dad, lucky Hannah in Louisville!” shared a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?