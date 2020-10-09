Daisy the golden retriever saves her ‘stuffed fren’ from ‘spinny bath’. Watch

Pet parents know all too well what a struggle it is when it’s finally bathing day for their fur babies. Most doggos, even the ones that love playing in water, usually don’t enjoy bath time. This golden retriever named Daisy may fall in that category. However, it’s not her bath time she’s worried about, it’s her favourite toy’s bath time that has her concerned.

A video shared on Daisy’s own Instagram account called ‘lifeofdaisythegolden’ showcases her saving her “stuffed fren” from “spinny bath”. The short clip shows the adorable pooch reaching up the washing machine to grab her toy friend and rescue it from the horror.

“No spinny bath for stuffed fren. Am capable of cleaning. Will take it from here,” says the caption shared along with the video. Watch Daisy’s adorable antics below:

Posted about a week ago, the video has collected quite a few reactions.

“A big girl taking matters into your paws!” reads a comment from another doggo’s account. “Thank you but no thank you,” reads another imagining Daisy’s perspective.

A few have also shared heart emojis and heart eyed emojis to show their reactions to the delightful video.

What do you think about it?