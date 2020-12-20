Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Dal Lake freezes due to cold wave, ‘memorable sight’ say tourists

Dal Lake freezes due to cold wave, ‘memorable sight’ say tourists

Tourists who came to visit the valley called the frozen lake the highlight of their trip.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir

The image shows the frozen Dal Lake. (ANI)

With not enough snowfall this season, a cold wave has gripped the plains of Kashmir valley leading to the freezing of Dal Lake at the beginning of the season.

The locals of the valley said that they are witnessing a cold wave of such severity after ages.

“I was very young when the whole lake froze, and this year we are approaching the same position. There wasn’t much snowfall in the city. The cold is excruciating this year. We are hoping that there will be some snowfall soon,” said a local.

Tourists who came to visit the valley called the frozen lake the highlight of their trip.

A tourist from Jharkhand said that frozen Dal Lake was a memorable sight for him, and he would cherish the memory for a long time.

“I came here for the first time. We came to the Vaishno Devi shrine and decided to extend our trip to Srinagar. The detour was a good decision as I have never seen a frozen lake. I will always remember this sight. We are enjoying our trip a lot, but it is very cold here,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Claus is ‘good to go’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Ravina, daughter put their own twist to Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Saada kutta kutta’
by HT Entertainment Desk
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Maharashtra: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.