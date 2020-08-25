Sections
Dancer ‘plays with beats’, netizens can’t enough of this routine. Watch

This video has been posted on content creator Sanket Mehta’s Instagram account.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:58 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows content creator Sanket Mehta. (Instagram/@sankett25)

If dance is a language of the body, then this performer seems to be reciting a sermon. And netizens’ cannot seem to get enough of his moves.

Content creator, Sanket Mehta posted this clip on his Instagram account on August 20. “Playing with beats” reads the caption of the video.

The recording shows Mehta donning a blue and white striped oversized t-shirt along with some black track pants and a cap. He is also seen wearing white sneakers and a black mask.

As soon as the film begins, Mehta starts grooving to Sub Urban’s track Cradles. His moves which are entirely in sync with the beats of the song, have left Instagram users in awe.



Check out the video below which may leave you gasping in wonder:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has amassed over three lakh likes and many supportive comments. Additionally, the video itself has over six million views.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Too good Sanket”. Another individual rhetorically asked, “Why are your dance moves so perfect?”.

“Woah! You are amazing!” read one comment shared under the post.

Many also shared appreciative emojis under the video. Somebody inquired, “Can you please teach me these moves too?”. An Instagram user stated, “This one took my heart away”. We wholeheartedly agree with that statement.

What are your thoughts on this recording? Have you been left dumbfounded by Mehta’s dance routine as well?

Also Read | This dance group’s shuffle choreography is wowing netizens. Watched it yet?

