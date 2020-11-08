Sections
Dancer’s fun video shows how different family members dance. Watch

The clip shows a dancer showcasing how different members of a family dance and her depiction has won people over. 

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:14 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image is a screengrab from the clip. (Instagram/@dancingtoes.20)

Most people have got their go-to dance moves that they break into the moment they hear a peppy song. For some it may be the head nod, for another it may be the shoulder popping move. In fact, if you think about it, you may even be able to list the various moves exclusive to your family members or your friends.

Well, if you’re already smiling, add some more fun and watch this video shared on Instagram. It shows a dancer showcasing how different members of a family dance and her depiction has won people over. 

Instagram user ‘dancingtoes 2.0’ plays the song Naach Meri Rani sung by Guru Randhawa featuring Nora Fatehi to showcase the various dance styles. Watch the video below:



The video, since being shared on November 2, has collected over 14,900 likes and various reactions.



“So relatable,” shared an Instagram user. “Grandma steals the show for sure,” posted another.

“Mom is just superb,” reacted a third. “I have seen this on a loop... loved this,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

