Dancing kid steals focus from presenter’s weather forecast, video goes viral

A little boy is winning the Internet thanks to the hilarious antics and dance moves he performed while standing behind an anchor presenting a weather forecast. Videos and pictures of the little boy have been shared by the presenter herself and they’re leaving people chuckling.

“I was unaware of being upstaged by the young boy with some rather enviable dance moves during my forecast,” tweeted BBC presenter Jen Bartram.

In the following tweet, you can see the boy, later identified as Leo William, in his element. “Here he is. Never mind me: the real star or the weather forecast was the dancing kid!” Bartam wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

While the video shows Bartram giving a live report on the weather from a beach in South Shields, UK, the boy can be seen in the background dancing and making funny faces.

She shared yet another video and in this one, she added a soundtrack to match the boy’s moves. “I’ve given this forecast what it deserved. Sound on,” she tweeted.

This tweet has collected over 2,200 likes and more than 500 retweets since being shared on August 1. It has also collected several comments.

“LOL this is so funny,” wrote another presenter. To this Bartam replied, “I honestly can’t stop laughing. I had no idea!”

“There are few gifts more valuable than being willing to get a laugh at your own expense. Brilliant, Jen,” shared a Twitter user. “This is so funny, loving the song choices,” added another. “I was watching yesterday, this kid had me in stitches! So funny #BeachKid,” posted a third.

What do you think about this?

