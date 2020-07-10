Sections
Dancing robots replace fans, cheer for team at Japanese baseball game. Video reminds people of The Terminator

Some of the robots wore caps and waved flags supporting the team.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 09:11 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokyo

The image shows two different types of robots cheering for the team. (Twitter/@JballAllen)

With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement: dancing robots.

Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) game against Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, over 20 robots danced to the team’s fight song on a podium in the otherwise empty stand.

Two different robots, including SoftBank’s humaniod robot ‘Pepper’ and others on four legs like a dog, stamped and shimmied in a choreographed dance that is usually performed by the Hawks’ fans before games in the 40,000 capacity Fukuoka Dome.

Some of the robots wore Hawks caps and waved flags supporting the team.



Several people also took to social media sites to share the videos of these unusual supporters of the team. Here’s one such clip posted on Twitter.

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 63,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. From being horrified to impressed, people shared various comments to express themselves.

“First they take our jobs. Then they take our seats,” wrote an unimpressed Twitter user. “Everything about this is awesome! Love it!” expressed another. “It is normal that I’m so afraid of this?” tweeted a third. “The Terminator!,” commented a fourth mentioning a franchise of films on robot apocalypse. Expressing the same notion another wrote, “Terminators; so it begins.”

What do you think of the video?

