Sections
Home / It's Viral / ‘Dangerous’ and ‘amazing’: How Instagram is reacting to this woman’s split on two cars

‘Dangerous’ and ‘amazing’: How Instagram is reacting to this woman’s split on two cars

The whole act is incredible to watch.

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:41 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Aleksandra Kiedrowicz doing a split. (Instagram/@flexyalexya)

You’ve probably seen all those scenes of actor Ajay Devgn pulling off the incredibly difficult split on two cars or bikes or even two horses. Well, this video of Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, winner of the eighth edition of Poland Got Talent, reminded of all those videos.

A clip posted by the artist on her Instagram handle @flexyalexya shows her pulling off a stunning split on two cars. The video shows one of the cars moving as she performs the stunt. The whole act, although slightly scary, seems fluid and incredible to watch.

“Something new and crazy. Just for fun,” she captioned the video. Take a look:



Since being shared on May 24, the clip has collected over 81,000 views and more than 8,000 likes. People have posted a ton of comments on the post. However, the words “dangerous” and “amazing” stand out in the flood of comments. Here’s what some others had to say.



“Beautifully done,” posted an individual. “Absolutely stunning!” added another. “You don’t have bones,” wrote a third.

“The person reversing the car… They are thinking, ‘I can’t make a mistake’,” commented an Instgram user. “Very dangerous… I know about a girl who fell in a split and dislocated her hip and torn her muscle,” another expressed concern. To this Kiedrowicz replied with, “I know what I’m doing”.

Well, needless to say, people shouldn’t try this at home.

What do you think of this stunt though?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:49 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.