Sections
Home / It's Viral / Daredevil David Blaine floats in Arizona sky hanging from a cluster of balloons

Daredevil David Blaine floats in Arizona sky hanging from a cluster of balloons

David Blaine released himself from the balloon cluster and free-fell for some 30 seconds before deploying a parachute to slow his descent.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Amrita Kohli,

David Blaine hangs with a parachute under a cluster of balloons during a stunt to fly thousands of feet into the air. (via REUTERS)

Daredevil David Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday, ascending nearly 25,000 feet (7,600 meters) into the Arizona sky while hanging from a cluster of jumbo-sized balloons before parachuting safely back to earth.

“It’s like magic, it feels like I’m floating in the air,” Blaine said on a radio to his team of aides back on the ground after gently lifting off from a desert airstrip in Page, Arizona, connected to dozens of balloons.

The so-called “extreme performer” set off at around 7:30 a.m. local time. He gradually dropped small weights to speed his ascent, donned a parachute mid-flight and strapped on an oxygen mask as he neared an altitude where most commercial airliners travel.

David Blaine during the stunt . ( via REUTERS )

Blaine, 47, has a history of performing high-profile and high-risk feats of endurance. His stunts include locking himself in a fish bowl, trapping himself in a block of ice for two days in Times Square, and standing freely atop a thin, tall pillar for 35 hours in New York City.



Wednesday’s stunt lasted roughly 30 minutes. Blaine released himself from the balloon cluster and free-fell for some 30 seconds before deploying a parachute to slow his descent.

“Wow, that was awesome,” Blaine yelled into his radio as he stood back on land. The feat, broadcast on YouTube, appeared unmarred by glitches of any kind.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 12:01 IST
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

UP to cultivate Napier grass to provide nutritious fodder to cows
Sep 03, 2020 12:49 IST
Angela Merkel’s top diplomat warns China over Taiwan ‘threats’
Sep 03, 2020 12:48 IST
Children can have Covid antibodies, virus in their system simultaneously
Sep 03, 2020 12:41 IST
Chaudhary Charan Singh Agricultural varsity announces examination dates for admission to PG, PhD courses
Sep 03, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.