Darth Vader? Sanding machine? People try to guess what this alligator sounds like

Darth Vader? Sanding machine? People try to guess what this alligator sounds like

Ever wondered how an alligator sounds like? This clip has the answer.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows an alligator. (Instagram)

The Internet is a treasure trove for all sorts of videos related to alligators and crocodiles. From a crocodile getting a chin scratch to an alligator being carried like a baby, the online world is filled with all sorts of videos. However, have you ever seen a video which captures what an alligator sounds like? If not, let this video shared on Instagram show you the way.

Shared on wildlife biologist and conservationist Christopher Gillette’s Instagram profile, the video is absolutely fascinating.

The caption details that the animal seen in the video is named Target. Though usually very “calm and chill”, this gator turns “very hissy and defensive” at times when her enclosure is cleaned in the morning. The caption also mentions how Target is “not at all a morning person.” Chances are if you are someone with that habit, you may relate to her bag mood.

The post further asks people “What does she sound like?” listen to the video to know and we certainly recommend you to turn up the volume:



Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 23,000 views and tons of comments. There were many who wrote how Target sounds. A few also joked about her mood in the morning, some commented that they could relate to her.

“She sounds like when you let the air out of a pool floatie,” wrote an Instagram user. “Target is my girl, I also hate mornings! She can definitely out hiss me though,’ expressed another. “She is my favorite, I can totally relate to her, mornings do bite. Sounds like Darth Vader 2.0,” commented a third.

“Sheets or curtains getting pulled across something at high speed,” expressed a fourth. “Target sounds like me when I am hangry,” joked a fifth. “She sounds like sanding machine,” shared a sixth.

What do you think?

