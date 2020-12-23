Sections
Not SRK, David Warner is don in this new viral video. Watch

David Warner used a face swapping app to feature in various sequences of the film Don 2.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The videos shared by David Warner received millions of views. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)

If you’re someone who follows David Warner on Instagram, then you may be aware of his love for everything related to Bollywood. He often shares videos of him shaking a leg to popular Hindi tracks, at times with his wife.

However, now the cricketer has taken his love for Hindi films to a whole new level in his latest video. The Australian opener used face swapping app Reface to feature in various sequences of Shah Rukh Khan’s popular film Don 2.

In this video, it’s Warner who is ‘Don’:



Earlier, he also shared two Bollywood-related videos using the same app.Take a look to see what they show:



All the videos have received over one million views – and the numbers are still increasing. They have also garnered tons of comments. People couldn’t keep calm while commenting on the videos. There were some who wrote how amazing Warner looks in the clips.

“David Roshan. Awesome,” joked an Instagram user. “You’re just killing it,” expressed another. “Would love to see you in Indian movies,” said a third.

What do you think of the clips?

