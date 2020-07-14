Declan the doggo’s family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

Sections
It was Declan’s first birthday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:54 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Declan waiting patiently while his family sings the Birthday song to celebrate his big day. (Twitter/@chungmah)

Have you stood in front of a delicious looking cake but you can’t get a bite of it until people around you are done singing happy birthday for you? Well, if you’ve felt slightly awkward and a little confused over what to do when people sing the Birthday song for you, this video will feel rather relatable.

The clip, extremely adorable, shows a doggo named Declan waiting patiently while his family sings the Birthday song to celebrate his big day.

The pupper looks slightly confused at the things going on around him - mom holding a slice of cake that he can’t have just yet, dad clicking so many pictures and everyone around him singing.

Well, Declan may be confused, but the caption posted along with the video explains how this is his first birthday. And of course, a good boi such as him deserves a special celebration.



Shared on July 14, the video has collected over 2,200 likes and lots of awesome comments.

“Happy birthday, Declan. You are a good boi. I hope your humans give you many belly rubs today,” posts an individual. “Can we see him eating his cake too? I feel bad for him just now,” shares another.

“Dog people are the best people. Fact,” posts a third. “Soooooo incredibly awesome— made my day! Happy Birthday little friend!” adds a fourth.

Declan has his own Instagram page as well, so you can follow his antics there.

What do you think about Declan and his special birthday celebration?

