Home / It's Viral / 'Deeply saddened with inadvertent stirring of emotions,' says Tanishq after withdrawing ad

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” says the statement shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:34 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jewellery brand Tanishq has released a statement after withdrawing their ad.

After withdrawing an advertisement that became the subject of relentless trolling on social media, jewellery brand Tanishq has released a statement over the incident. The ad, which featured an inter-faith baby shower, was targeted by many accusing the brand for promoting ‘love jihad’. The hashtag #BoycottTanishq also trended on Twitter on Monday.

Following the backlash, the brand took down the ad. The move has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout the day. The brand, a few hours ago, shared a statement on the matter.

“The idea behind the Ekatvam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” says the statement shared on the brand’s social media accounts.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it says further.



The statement has prompted varied reactions on Twitter.

Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor posted a sharply worded tweet over the incident:

Author Shobhaa De and business tycoon Harsh Goenka also shared their reactions to the ad:

The commercial, which was taken down, showed a Muslim family celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.

