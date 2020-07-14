Deer family crosses IAS officer’s road to work, leaves netizens mesmerized. Watch
For most of us, the road to office is riddled with crowded streets, sweaty people and a lot of traffic jams. But the scenario is completely different for some. A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows her route to work which may make you miss the sight of a lush, green forest.
Posted on Twitter, the clip is shot from inside a car and was recorded in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Tamil Nadu. A few seconds into the clip, the camera zooms into a herd of spotted deer crossing the road in a calm manner.
“On way to work,” Sahu wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip. Take a look at the beautiful scene and get ready to be amazed just as many on Twitter are:
Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 4,000 views along with several comments from netizens. Many found the pristine scenery of nature to be a treat for the eyes.
“Giving way to nature,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a lovely sight to start your work for the day,” wrote another. “Please hire me as your driver ma’am. I wish to experience nature like this too,” posted a third.
“What a beautiful sight to see in the morning,” said a fourth.
