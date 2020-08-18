Sections
Home / It's Viral / Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured

Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured

The animal was removed without any injuries and was later taken to a rescue centre.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 13:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The deer is presently kept at a rescue centre. (Facebook/Ashland Fire Department)

Out of all the videos which often impress netiznes, the rescue videos hold a special place for many. They’re such clips which often make people smile and leave them with a happy feeling. Just like this video of a deer rescue which was recently shared on Facebook and has now won people over.

Posted by Ashland Fire Department, it shows one of the officials of Ashland Animal Control rescuing a fawn which got stuck inside a drainage pipe. Though just 30 seconds long, chances are you’ll end up spending more time on the video by rewatching it over and over.

“Here’s a short video from today’s deer rescue. Lt. Iarussi utilized a 6’ hook to slide the fawn out of the pipe,” shared with this caption, take a look at the incredible rescue video:



Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has already gathered over 2,100 likes and it’s increasing.



The department shared another post with a set of images to shed more light on the incident. In the caption, they described that the animal was removed without any injuries and was taken to a rescue centre.

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. From thanking the rescuer to expressing happiness on the news, people shared various comments.

“Nice rescue,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice work,” expressed another. “Poor Bambi,” commented a third referring to a Disney animated movie by the same name.

What do you think of the rescue?

Also Read | Coyote with glass jar stuck on its head rescued, video shows how

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED records Sushant Singh father’s statement
Aug 18, 2020 13:56 IST
Deer stuck inside drainage pipe rescued, incredible video captured
Aug 18, 2020 13:59 IST
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
Aug 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Ex-bank manager held in Rs 97 lakh scam
Aug 18, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.