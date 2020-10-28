Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin helped by animal control officers. Watch

Deer with head stuck in plastic pumpkin helped by animal control officers. Watch

Animal control officers received calls about the deer and reached the spot to help the animal.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:00 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the deer with its head stuck inside the plastic pumpkin. (Facebook/Montclair Township Animal Shelter)

With Halloween just around the corner, many are using decorations to spruce up their homes. However, these can also pose a problem as in this incident recorded in Montclair Township in New Jersey, US. A video shared on Facebook shows a deer that somehow got its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin. But thanks to two animal control officers, it was freed from the tough situation.

A video shared on Facebook by Montclair Township Animal Shelter shows the officers using a net to hold the deer in place on order to help it. In the post, they explain how animal control officers received calls about the deer and they reached the spot to help the animal.

“Officers Michele and Shaune captured the deer and were able to remove the plastic pumpkin and release the deer unharmed into the ‘wild’. Unfortunately, their net did not fare so well in the end,” says the post. “But hey, the deer is free!” they added.

Watch the video to see how the officers helped the deer:



Shared yesterday, the officers have received praise from people on Facebook.

“Great job! Oh the stories we could tell from Animal Control!” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor sweet thing” shared another. “Great job!” shared a third.

What do you think about the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 5 wickets
Oct 28, 2020 23:11 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST
Ludhiana MC chief asks officials to expedite solid waste management projects
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST
HC dismisses plea against Bathinda varsity’s selection process for vice-chancellor
Oct 28, 2020 23:30 IST
Man dies, kin ransack Navi Mumbai hospital, assault staff
Oct 28, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.