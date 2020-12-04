Sections
‘Delete’ to ‘Ouch’: Tweets describe 2020 in one word. They’re relatable

Twitter took to their own platform to ask people to come up with one word that captures 2020.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:26 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweets are absolutely hilarious. (Twitter)

With the year 2020 entering its last month, social media is flooded with all sorts of posts. While some people are eager to welcome 2021, others are busy recalling how this year has been. A post by tech giant Twitter has now made an entry to that list and prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including brands like YouTube, Windows, and Netflix.

On their own platform, Twitter asked people to come up with a word that captures the essence of 2020. Here’s what they posted:

Since being shared a day ago, the post already gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes along with all sorts of comments. The replies are such that you may end up relating with some or all of them.

As for YouTube, they named a feature from their platform:



Netflix, in a dramatic post, asked a one-word question which may have been lingering in people’s mind for quite some time now:

As for Zoom, this is what they came up with and we can’t say we don’t agree with their tweet:

Lego shared a word which is often associated with the bricks of the game:

Take a look at what other brands shared, including McDonald’s, Windows, and more:

How would you describe 2020 in one word?

