Sections
Home / It's Viral / Delhi cinematographer provides free masks stiched by his mother to the needy

Delhi cinematographer provides free masks stiched by his mother to the needy

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Delhi, a 24-year-old resident of the city’s Chittaranjan Park area and his mother are providing free face masks, which have now...

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Press Trust of India

Commuters wear face masks as they wait to board a bus. (representational image) (HT PHOTO)

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in Delhi, a 24-year-old resident of the city’s Chittaranjan Park area and his mother are providing free face masks, which have now become a necessity, to the poor and needy.

Under the initiative ‘Pick One, Stay Safe’, Sourav Das, a cinematographer by profession, has so far handed out over 2,000 masks, all stitched by his mother Laxmi, a homemaker.

“These are reusable cotton masks. Every day, around 25-40 masks are made and put into boxes at five locations in Chittaranjan Park,” said Das.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure that the poor and underprivileged have access to masks, he said.



The boxes in which these masks are put have been designed by Das to ensure contactless access. Four of the five boxes have been placed in markets.

Das has also distributed masks among construction workers and people whose shanties were gutted in a major fire which broke out in Tughlakabad area earlier this month.

Laxmi sews the masks during her free time. Das’ uncle has been providing cotton cloth for making the masks.

The initiative has been welcomed by all.

Naveen Chandrasheel, who runs a salon in CR Park and has a mask vending box near his shop, said, “Since masks are a must these days, I ask customers who forget their masks to take one from the box.” Shankar Mondal, who runs a departmental store in the area, tells his customers the same thing.

He said whenever a customer comes to his shop without wearing a mask, he advises him to take one from the box.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon’s health better, says hospital
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
Jun 14, 2020 12:42 IST
‘Pioneers of a generation,’ VVS Laxman’s high praise for Jaffer, Kartik
Jun 14, 2020 12:39 IST
JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar
Jun 14, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.