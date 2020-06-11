Sections
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

Delhi Metro’s sassy post about Twitter’s Fleets may leave you in splits

Delhi Metro used a punny play on words in their recent post on Twitter’s Fleets.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:40 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The official Twitter account of Delhi Metro posted an image of a metro train. (Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) connects people from all over the capital by providing frequent and reliable train services. Recently, they took to Twitter to show their funny side through a sassy post on the micro-blogging site’s new feature Fleets.

They posted an image of a metro carriage on railway tracks. The photograph, shared on June 10, is accompanied by text reading, “The new fleet is good & all, but our fleet has been around since 2002. #fleets”.

Herein, ‘fleets’ refers to the novel Instagram Stories-esq feature introduced by the micro-blogging application, Twitter. This innovation allows tweeple to post a highlight on their account that disappears within 24 hours. Other social media applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Snapchat, also offer similar technological affordances to their users.

Since fleet also refers to several vehicles operating under the same ownership, it looks like the Delhi Metro utilized a wise play on words in their tweet. The organization’s relevance and sass are now making people laugh out loud



The tweet currently has over 40 retweets and more than 800 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Absolutely and much needed lifeline of Delhi. When you start again? We are missing”. While another individual wrote, “Old is gold always.... Metro fleet can be old but traveling experience in metro is always new and exciting”.

Many on the thread similarly proclaimed their love for the rail services and asked when it will start again. DMRC also replied to these inquiries by saying:

What are your thoughts on this sassy tweet by the Delhi Metro Rail?

Also Read | Twitter’s new Instagram Stories-like feature Fleets sparks meme fest

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, 3 states seek isolation coaches from railways
Jun 11, 2020 19:31 IST
Assam gas well fire continues to rage on; extent contained to the well
Jun 11, 2020 19:30 IST
Uttarakhand man found dead in suspicious circumstance after forced double quarantine
Jun 11, 2020 19:22 IST
Decoding China’s playbook | HT Editorial
Jun 11, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.