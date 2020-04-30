Sections
Home / It's Viral / Delhi-NCR witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm, people shower posts on Twitter

Delhi-NCR witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm, people shower posts on Twitter

Though the day started sunny in some regions of the national capital, the sky turned cloudy towards the evening.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows hailstorm on someone’s balcony. (Twitter/@NagendraSingh22)

On Thursday Delhi-NCR witnessed a short spell of rain followed by a hailstorm. However, even the short span was enough for people to document the phenomenon and share about it on Twitter.

Though the day started sunny in some regions of the national capital, the sky turned cloudy towards the evening. A dust storm started, which was soon followed by rain and hailstorm.

Here’s how tweeple expressed themselves:

Someone captured this scene in Noida:



another person who captured the white balls of ice falling from the sky:

Explaining it as an unusual phenomenon, another user of the micro-blogging site shared this clip:

Yet another video of a road filled with the hail:

Did you capture any video of the rain and hailstorm?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Apr 30, 2020 19:19 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

60 days and counting, Uttarakhand man flying from Tehran in 4th quarantine
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Amid suspense over Uddhav’s nomination, Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for 9 legislative council seats in state
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor was very sensitive, emotional: Umesh Shukla
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Miscreants break open ATM in Dera Bassi, no cash lost
Apr 30, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.