Delhi-NCR witnesses spells of rain and hailstorm, people shower posts on Twitter

On Thursday Delhi-NCR witnessed a short spell of rain followed by a hailstorm. However, even the short span was enough for people to document the phenomenon and share about it on Twitter.

Though the day started sunny in some regions of the national capital, the sky turned cloudy towards the evening. A dust storm started, which was soon followed by rain and hailstorm.

Here’s how tweeple expressed themselves:

Someone captured this scene in Noida:

another person who captured the white balls of ice falling from the sky:

Explaining it as an unusual phenomenon, another user of the micro-blogging site shared this clip:

Yet another video of a road filled with the hail:

Did you capture any video of the rain and hailstorm?