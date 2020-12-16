Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Delivery driver jumps with joy, dances on finding treats outside home. Watch

Delivery driver jumps with joy, dances on finding treats outside home. Watch

Steven James took to Facebook to share the video of the delivery driver. In the post, he also thanked his wife who had put out the refreshments for those who are delivering things during the holiday season.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:58 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People shared love-filled comments on the post. (Facebook/@Steven James)

In today’s edition of videos that may make you smile, here’s a clip that captures the reaction of a UPS delivery driver on finding treats outside a home in Mississippi, US. The video, besides creating quite a stir online, has won people over. It may leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

Steven James took to Facebook to share the video of the delivery driver. In the post, he also thanked his wife who had put out the refreshments for those who are delivering things during the holiday season.

Two images were also shared along with the video in the post. The pictures show a basketful of treats with a card addressed to the delivery drivers. “To out delivery drivers, thank you for making our holiday shopping easy! Please take some refreshments for the road. Happy Holidays. From James Family,” it reads.

“My wife has made a UPS driver’s day today. She orders so much stuff during the holidays, that’s she leaves snacks for all the drivers. Well today this UPS driver was extra happy to get her snack, thank you baby for being so sweet to others, love you Nashandra James,” James wrote while sharing the post.



The video shows the driver doing a little dance and even saying “Thank you” while looking at a security camera. However what she does while getting back to her car has now left people thoroughly amused.

Take a look at the entire post here and prepare to get a huge smile on your face:

Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of love-filled comments from people. While some commented on the driver’s joyous reactions, others thanked Nashandra for being so thoughtful.

“I love it,” wrote a Facebook user. “So sweet and thoughtful,” expressed another. “What an awesome idea,” praised a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
by Yashwant Raj
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
by Sunetra Choudhury

latest news

Dissent in TMC official, Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA
by Tanmay Chatterjee
UP Waqf Board eyes Republic Day to lay Foundation of Ayodhya mosque
by HT Correspondent
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
JEE Main to be conducted 4 times a year from 2021: Govt
by Prashant K Nanda
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.