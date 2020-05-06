Sections
Delivery man meets birthday girl, does this to make her day special. Watch

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little Birthday girl. (Twitter/@Mrs_ConCon1787)

In a story that’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling, a small act of kindness from a delivery man turned the birthday of a little girl into an unforgettable celebration. Shared by the girl’s mother on Twitter, the incident is absolutely heartwarming and may leave you teary-eyed.

Delivery driver, Jodan Price, came to deliver a package to the child’s house and realised that it was her birthday. He left after handing the family their package but soon returned with ice cream cupcakes to make her day special.

“Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter’s birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said ‘I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends.’ I’m not crying. You’re crying!” the mother tweeted and shared two images of the little girl with the delivery man.



She also shared two videos on the same thread. One video shows Price giving the cupcakes to the little one and the other shows her thanking him while jumping with joy.



FedEx, the company where Price works, also replied to the post and wrote that they’re lucky to get such good team members. The eatery from where Price got the cupcakes also tweeted and called his gesture “sweet.”

People had all sorts of reactions to the tweet. While some wished the little one ‘Happy Birthday,’ others were amazed to see such an act of selflessness.

Here’s how they reacted:

Someone tweeted that they recognise Price from the video and wrote that he is a great man. They further added that he, along with his wife, has “raised two amazing sons.”

The little girl may not have had the party she wanted and had to remain indoors, but this is certainly a day she will remember for long as it was made special by someone’s random act of kindness. Also, thousands of people across the world ended up being a part of her special day through Twitter.

What do you think of Price’s gesture?

