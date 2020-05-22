Dennis the orange cat wants snuggles but Larry the feline is not obliging. Watch

Sections
This funny cat video will remind you of a time you wanted to cuddle but your boo didn’t.

Updated: May 22, 2020 09:10 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

What is truly hilarious is that both the cats seem unbothered by the other’s completely opposite reaction. (Reddit/@notthelindsayyouknow)

Cat parents may vouch for the fact that it isn’t often that a feline wants to give you cuddles. So then, it is highly strange when you see someone reject these scarce gestures of affection. Even if that refusal does come from another kitty.

This over one-minute-long video was posted on Reddit on May 21. Shared on the subreddit ‘animals being jerks’, the video shows two cats trying to nap together. The emphasis here is on the word ‘trying’.

As the clip begins, viewers can see Larry, the black-and-white furred feline, kicking Dennis, the orange furred kitty, in the head. Dennis, regardless of the paw punches, is trying to hold onto Larry. He moves his head aside a few times to dodge the attack of the fluffmittens while simultaneously reaching out to lick Larry.

The video progresses like this for the next few seconds, with many more licks and many more kicks. What is truly hilarious is that both the cats seem unbothered by the other’s completely opposite reaction. The film ends without declaring a clear winner. Did Dennis get the hugs he so desperately required? Did Larry get the personal space he craved? It is truly an open-ended finishing.



The post currently has almost 18,500 upvotes and nearly 250 comments.

My orange boy Dennis just wants to cuddle and sleep, Larry is an a$$#ole from r/AnimalsBeingJerks

Here is how Redditors reacted to this stubborn duo. One person said, “Lol I keep thinking at some point he’s going to get tired of being kicked in the face... nope”. While another individual wrote, “Larry is practicing kickboxing”.

“Larry raised Dennis and his siblings after we rescued them at a few weeks old so this is basically his dad messing with him,” informed the original poster to everybody else on the subreddit.

“Man this makes me want cats so bad. I could literally sit and watch them do this for hours without getting bored. Especially when they’re lazy fighting lol so cute!” proclaimed a Reddit user. Honestly, watching Denis and Larry’s lazy fight has the same effect on us.

What are your thoughts on the pair?

